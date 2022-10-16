American Josh Sargent scores 8th goal of season for Norwich

American forward Josh Sargent has scored his eighth goal of the season for Norwich. It was the team’s only goal in a 2-1 loss at Watford in England’s second-tier League Championship. Sargent beat goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann to the near post from 16 yards. The 22-year-old from O’Fallon, Missouri, has scored in consecutive matches. He is competing with Jesús Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi, Jordan Pefok and Haji Wright for forward spots on the U.S. World Cup roster announced Nov. 9.

By The Associated Press

