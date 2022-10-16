Bucks’ Connaughton to miss about 3 weeks with strained calf

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season with a strained right calf. Connaughton had missed the Bucks’ final two preseason games with calf soreness. The Bucks say Connaughton had an MRI on Friday that revealed the strain and will be out for approximately three weeks. The 29-year-old signed a contract extension this summer after averaging career highs of 9.9 points, 26 minutes and 2.2 3-pointers per game. The Bucks also are expected to open the season without three-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton and veteran free-agent signee Joe Ingles. Milwaukee starts the season Thursday at Philadelphia.

