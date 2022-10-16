Can No. 2 Ohio St keep foot on the gas in season’s 2nd half?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Is No. 2 Ohio State on an inevitable march to another championship — or is it too early to get a good read on the Buckeyes’ potential? The Buckeyes went into their off week with spotless 6-0 record (3-0 in the Big Ten). The season’s second half tilts on two key games — Oct. 29 at No. 16 Penn State and Nov. 26 against No. 4 Michigan in Columbus. Ohio State’s other second-half opponents, Iowa, Northwestern, Indiana and Maryland, will likely be double-digit underdogs. Of those, Maryland could present the most interesting challenge.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.