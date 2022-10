COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have downgraded center Corey Linsley to questionable for Monday night’s game against the Denver Broncos because of illness. Coach Brandon Staley said on Saturday that Linsley’s illness was considered “just a 24-hour thing.” Wide receiver Keenan Allen has missed the past four games and is doubtful because of a hamstring injury.

