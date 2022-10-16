Cole, Yankees save season, beat Guards to force ALDS Game 5

CLEVELAND (AP) — Gerrit Cole gave New York what it needed, seven solid innings and Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer as the Yankees saved their season and forced a decisive fifth game in the AL Division Series with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians. New York’s $324 million man, Cole allowed two runs and struck out eight in beating the Guardians for the second time in six days. Bader homered for the third time in the best-of-five series, connecting in the second inning off Cal Quantrill. After blowing Game 3, the Yankees’ bullpen followed Cole with two scoreless innings. In Game 5 on Monday night, New York will start Game 2 loser Jameson Taillon at Yankee Stadium against Aaron Civale. The winner meets Houston in the ALCS.

