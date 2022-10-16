Immobile limps off injured as Lazio draws against Udinese

MILAN (AP) — Lazio badly missed Ciro Immobile after the forward went off injured during a 0-0 draw against Udinese in a top of the table clash. Both sides were looking to move to within a point of Serie A leader Atalanta ahead of Napoli’s match against Bologna but failed to find the back of the net. Udinese did hit the crossbar twice. Free-scoring Napoli can move back to two points clear at the top of the Italian league with a win later. Defending champion AC Milan plays lowly Hellas Verona later. Lautaro Martínez scored again to help Inter Milan beat Salernitana 2-0. Martínez ended an eight-match goal drought midweek.

