Injured Brazil forward Richarlison faces World Cup race

Richarlison faces a race to be fit for the World Cup after suffering a calf injury in Tottenham’s win against Everton in the Premier League. The Brazil international was tearful as he admitted his “dream” of playing in Qatar was now in serious jeopardy. The forward was forced off in the 52nd minute of Tottenham’s 2-0 victory on Saturday and was later seen on crutches. Richarlison was expected to be part of Brazil head coach Tite’s squad for the World Cup which will be named at the beginning of November.

