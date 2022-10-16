Jets continue surge with convincing 27-10 win at Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Breece Hall had a 34-yard touchdown run as part of his 116-yard day and the surprising New York Jets sacked Aaron Rodgers four times in a 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Jets (4-2) are off to their best six-game start since 2015, when they also were 4-2. Green Bay (3-3) has lost consecutive regular-season games within the same season for the first time since coach Matt LaFleur’s arrival in 2019. The Jets broke a 3-all tie by scoring two touchdowns in a span of less than 2 1/2 minutes in the third quarter.

