Logano wins at Las Vegas to earn spot in NASCAR title race

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Joey Logano became the first driver to qualify for NASCAR’s championship finale by using fresh tires to chase down Ross Chastain and win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Logano used a late pit stop for new tires in a Team Penske attempt to give him a shot at the win. The new Goodyears helped him drive through the field and earn one of the four slots in next month’s finale at Phoenix. With two races remaining to set the title field, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Christopher Bell are below the cut line.

