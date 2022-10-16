Malik Tillman scores on solo effort for Rangers in 2-1 win

Malik Tillman has scored his third goal of the season in the Scottish Premier League. He dribbled half the length of the field and scored the opening goal in the 53rd minute in the Glasgow Rangers’ 2-1 win at Motherwell. The 20-year-old was loaned from Bayern Munich last July. He played for the U.S. under-15 team in 2016 and for Germany at several youth levels, then switched to the U.S. and made his national team debut on June 1. He has made four international appearances and is bidding for a spot on the World Cup roster.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.