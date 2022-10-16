Mbappé denies he wants to leave PSG during transfer window

PARIS (AP) — PSG forward Kylian Mbappé has denied rumors that he wants to leave the French league club during the January transfer window. A series of reports published in France and Spain have said Mbappé is frustrated in Paris and is looking for a way out. The World Cup winner says he was stunned by the reports published last week ahead of a Champions League game. Mbappé tells French media: “I’m very happy, I have never asked to leave in January,”

