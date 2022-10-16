Phillies keep aim on 1st World Series title since 2008

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies are set to play the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series. The Phillies got there by sweeping the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals. They then knocked off the World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. The Phillies won only 87 games this season. But it doesn’t matter now as they try to chase their first World Series championship since 2008.

