Wheldon’s memory hangs over Las Vegas 11 years after death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The memory of Dan Wheldon is hanging over Las Vegas Motor Speedway on the 11th anniversary of his fatal crash as NASCAR opens the third round of its playoffs at the track. Sunday marked the first time a major race has been held at Las Vegas on the anniversary of Wheldon’s 2011 death. The 33-year-old British driver died when his head hit a post after his car went airborne and sailed about 325 feet into the catchfence as part of a 15-car accident in the IndyCar season finale. IndyCar has not returned to Las Vegas since.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.