Danault’s overtime goal gives Kings 5-4 win over Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Phillip Danault scored 1:12 into overtime for his second goal of the game, and the Los Angeles Kings handed the Detroit Red Wings their first loss with a 5-4 victory. Danault’s winning shot in front hit a defender’s skate and bounced into the net. Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist, giving him 47 points in 42 games against Detroit. Gabriel Vilardi also scored for the Kings, and Jonathan Quick made 29 saves. Wings forward Oskar Sundqvist scored in the final minute of regulation to send the game into overtime.

