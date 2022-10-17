Dramatic final week for 2023 Giro before capital finish

MILAN (AP) — Next year’s Giro d’Italia will be held almost entirely on the Italian mainland. The 2023 route of the Italian Grand Tour was unveiled in a ceremony in Milan with defending champion Jai Hindley present. The Giro will start in Abruzzo on May 6 and end in Rome on May 28. It will not cross over to either of the Italian islands of Sardinia or Sicily but will go briefly into Switzerland on Stage 13. The route features eight stages suitable for sprinters, three time trials, seven mountain stages and as many uphill finishes. Most of the mountain stages are packed into what should be a dramatic final week.

