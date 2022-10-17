Hoosiers backup QB plans to transfer at end of 2022 season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana backup quarterback Jack Tuttle will transfer at the end of this season. Coach Tom Allen confirmed the news. The 23-year-old Tuttle has one season of eligibility remaining. Tuttle started the final two games of the 2020 season after Michael Penix Jr. was injured and two more games in 2021. He has not taken a snap this season but was selected a team captain. Allen says the two spoke last week and that Tuttle will remain No. 2 on the depth chart.

