Linsley, Allen inactive for Chargers game vs. Broncos

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Center Corey Linsley and wide receiver Keenan Allen are inactive for the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night against the Denver Broncos. Linsley is out because of an illness. Coach Brandon Staley said on Saturday that he thought Linsley’s illness was considered “just a 24-hour thing.” Allen has missed five straight games after straining his hamstring during the first half of the Sept. 11 opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

