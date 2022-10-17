New Georgia Tech AD Batt in no hurry to hire football coach

ATLANTA (AP) — New athletic director J Batt knows most Georgia Tech fans want to know who’s going to be the Yellow Jackets’ next permanent football coach. The fans will have to wait, however, to see how Batt goes about his business and learn how Brent Key performs as interim coach after a 2-0 start. Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera wasted no time getting Batt to replace Todd Stansbury as AD. Stansbury was fired Sept. 26 along with football coach Geoff Collins after the team got off to a losing start for the fourth straight year. The 40-year-old Batt was hired away from Alabama last week. He was introduced Monday at Georgia Tech.

