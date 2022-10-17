Shaun White’s next mountain: businessman, snowboard maker
By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer
Shaun White’s first full season in retirement also marks the beginning of his first year as a full-fledged business owner. The brand he introduced with a soft open in the lead-up to the Beijing Olympics earlier this year is now fully operational. The name is Whitespace. It’s debuting with a limited line of snowboards and outerwear. White says he’s starting with a small line of snowboards and outwear, hoping to place a personal touch on his first business. It’s an attempt to be as calculating in the marketplace as he was on the mountain.