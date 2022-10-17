Surprise leader Union Berlin revitalizing Bundesliga race

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has scored 30 goals in 10 Bundesliga games but the 10-time defending champion is still four points behind surprise leader Union Berlin. Union will remain top no matter how many goals Bayern scores against Hoffenheim next weekend. It means the team from the capital will have led Germany’s top soccer division for six consecutive weekends. It’s a remarkable achievement for a club that was only promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time in 2019 and that has seen its top performers leave in every transfer window for better-paying rivals. But Union only target for its fourth season in the topflight remains to avoid relegation.

