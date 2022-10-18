Bribes scandal continues to sully Tokyo Olympic legacy

TOKYO (AP) — The bribery scandal tied to the Tokyo Olympics won’t go away. It is sullying the legacy of the organizing committee as Japan continues in talks with the International Olympic Committee to land the 2030 Winter Olympics for Sapporo. A former advertising executive at the center of a widening scandal tied to Olympic sponsorships has been arrested for the fourth time on suspicion of receiving bribes: This time from Japanese advertising company ADK Marketing Solutions. Japan officially spent $13 billion on the Tokyo Olympics and is now hoping to land the 2030 Winter Olympics for Sapporo.

By YURI KAGEYAMA and STEPHEN WADE Associated Press

