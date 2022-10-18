Brighton held by lowly Forest, stuttering in post-Potter era

The post-Graham Potter era at Brighton just cannot get going. It’s just two points from four games under Potter’s replacement, Roberto De Zerbi, after a lackluster 0-0 draw at home with lowly Nottingham Forest. There were some jeers from Brighton fans at the full-time whistle. Brighton has had 54 shots and failed to score a goal in its last three games. Forest climbed off the bottom of the standings, a point above Leicester. Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Wolverhampton 2-1 in the other game. Wilfried Zaha scored the winner in the 70th minute for his fifth goal of the season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.