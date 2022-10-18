Broncos drag prime-time scoring to lowest mark in 16 years

The offensive performances in prime-time games this season have been downright offensive at times. From the more than 100 minutes of game action without a touchdown on Thursday nights to the recent Monday night slog between the Chargers and Broncos, teams playing on the NFL’s biggest stage have struggled to score points. Through the first six weeks of the season, the teams playing in prime time have averaged 19.2 points per game for the second lowest mark at this point of the season since 2000, ahead of only the 16 points per game in 2006.

