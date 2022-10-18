Creighton picked to win Big East for first time

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time since joining the Big East in 2013, Creighton is the preseason choice to win the conference. The ninth-ranked Bluejays received eight first-place votes from the league’s coaches. Creighton returns three double-digit scorers from last season’s team that finished 23-12 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Xavier was second and Villanova third. It’s the first time since 2013-14 that the 16th-ranked Wildcats were not picked first or second. Connecticut was picked fourth and is led by preseason Big East Player of the Year Adama Sanogo.

