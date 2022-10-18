European Court hears case by Barcelona fans over Messi deal

MADRID (AP) — The European Court is deciding if a Barcelona fan group in France can demand the European Commission investigate whether Paris Saint-Germain unfairly signed Lionel Messi and jeopardized Barcelona’s finances. The court in Luxembourg heard the demand from a Barcelona fan group in Lyon that argued its rights as Barcelona members were being violated by clubs who had an unfair advantage because of the inefficient fair play regulations in places like France. The European Court will decide whether the European Commission must accept the group as an interested party and open an investigation into its complaint of alleged unlawful state aid to PSG.

