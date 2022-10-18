Giroux scores, Senators beat Bruins 7-5 in home opener

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Claude Giroux opened the scoring in his Ottawa homecoming and the Senators outscored Boston 7-5 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season and the Bruins’ first loss. The 34-year-old Giroux signed with the Senator as a free agent in the offseason. He spent part of his childhood in Ottawa and has returned to the area for summers. Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle each had a goal and two assists for Ottawa. Mark Kastelic, Shane Pinto and Artem Zub also scored, and Anton Forsberg stopped 26 shots. The Bruins dropped to 3-1. David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron each had a goal and two assists each, David Krejci, Nick Foligno and A.J. Greer also scored and Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.