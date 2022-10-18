Ohtani had ‘good’ season; less glowing about Angels results

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani is back home after a long Major League Baseball season in which his Los Angeles Angels missed the playoffs again. In an interview at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport he says it was “a good season for me personally.” However, he says he had a “rather negative impression of the season” for the team. At one point the Angels lost 14 straight games. They finished 73-89 and were 33 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West. Ohtani was 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA as a pitcher. As a batter he hit 34 home runs had 95 RBIs, and hit .273.

