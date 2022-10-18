Oliver Wahlstrom scores twice, Islanders beat Sharks 5-2
By SCOTT CHARLES
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Oliver Wahlstrom scored twice to help the New York Islanders beat San Jose 5-2 on Tuesday night, pushing the Sharks’ season-opening losing streak to five. Anders Lee, Zach Parise and Cal Clutterbuck also scored for New York. Semyon Varlamov made 27 saves for his first victory of the season. Nico Sturm and Evgeny Svechnikov scored for San Jose. James Reimer made 40 saves in the second game of a four-game trip. Wahlstrom gave New York a 3-2 with 56 seconds left in the second period. The 22-year-old forward wired a wrist shot under Reimer’s glove. Wahlstrom scored again at 5:24 of the third, hammering a shot past Reimer’s blocker.