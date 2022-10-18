Pick your poison against Kiffin’s No. 7 Ole Miss offense

Mississippi’s offense has enjoyed the best of both worlds. The seventh-ranked Rebels have been powered by Quinshon Judkins, Zach Evans and the nation’s No. 3 running game. Ole Miss produced 448 rushing yards against Auburn. A week earlier, Jaxson Dart passed for 448 yards against Vanderbilt. Coach Lane Kiffin’s philosophy of going with what works is certainly working. As Kiffin says, “You don’t ever know what you’re going to see when you play us.” Ole Miss visits LSU on Saturday.

