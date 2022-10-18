Runners worldwide finish slain Raleigh mother’s last run

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Just over 5 miles into her Thursday evening run along the familiar Neuse River Greenway, Raleigh mother of three Susan Karnatz was fatally shot by a 15-year-old boy whose shooting rampage killed five people, wounded two and frightened hundreds more. Her husband, Tom Karnatz, says she died 1.9 miles short of her 7-mile goal for that day. Now, runners across the globe are finishing the final leg of the run Karnatz never got to complete. Organizing under the hashtag #RunforSue, hundreds of runners are sharing photos of their routes — often 1.9 miles to complete her run, 5.1 miles to mark the distance she covered or 7 miles to match her goal — to show the Karnatz family how many she inspired.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

