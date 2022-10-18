Spire Motorsports to run LaJoie and Ty Dillon in 2023
By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
Spire Motorsports on Tuesday announced a two-car lineup with drivers Corey LaJoie and Ty Dillon for 2023. It will be the first season the team will run both its Chevrolets with full-time drivers. LaJoie will return to the No. 7 for a third season and remain paired with crew chief Ryan Sparks, who was also promoted to director of competition. Dillon will take over the No. 77, which has been driven by four different drivers this season.