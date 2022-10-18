Steelers QB Pickett to play if he clears concussion protocol

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will play against Miami if he clears the NFL’s concussion protocol. Pickett went into the protocol after taking a legal hit in the third quarter of a win over Tampa Bay last week. Mitch Trubisky played well in relief of Pickett, but Tomlin says there are no plans to turn to Trubisky if Pickett is available. Tomlin indicated Pickett will not be limited in practice this week, but added a determination on his status will not be made until closer to kickoff.

