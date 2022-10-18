Stephen Curry, Warriors celebrate championship, beat Lakers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry opened the season with 33 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109 after receiving their championship rings in a pregame ceremony.Jordan Poole made a pretty bounce pass assist to a driving Draymond Green for a layup and all seemed perfectly well with the defending champions almost two weeks after Green punched Poole at practice Oct. 5 then took a brief leave of absence from the team to work on his emotions. Poole wound up with 12 points and seven assists.

