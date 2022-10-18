Super League soccer company gets new CEO to revive plan

GENEVA (AP) — The Super League project that aims to revolutionize European soccer has got a new top executive to steer a revived plan after a failed launch last year. German former television boss Bernd Reichart is the new CEO of A22 Sports Management. The Madrid-based company worked with 12 clubs from three countries in a bid to launch the breakaway league in April 2021. His hiring comes as A22 and Super League holdouts Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus await a European Court of Justice ruling in their challenge to UEFA. They claim Champions League organizer UEFA has monopoly control over international competitions in Europe.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.