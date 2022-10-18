Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer sustains ankle injury

DARMSTADT, Germany (AP) — Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer has sustained an ankle injury playing for Borussia Mönchengladbach just over a month before the World Cup begins in Qatar. The 33-year-old Sommer landed awkwardly while catching a harmless ball early in Gladbach’s 2-1 loss at Darmstadt in the German Cup. He tried playing on for a few minutes before signaling he couldn’t continue. Sommer is one Gladbach and Switzerland’s key players. He has played 76 games for the national team. Switzerland opens its World Cup campaign against Cameroon on Nov. 24, four days before it plays Brazil. Its final Group G game is against Serbia on Dec. 2.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.