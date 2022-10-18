Ted Barrett to head NLCS umpires, Alfonso Márquez ALCS umps

NEW YORK (AP) — Ted Barrett will be the crew chief for the National League Championship Series, and Alfonso Márquez will head the umpires for the American League series. Brian Knight works the plate for the NL opener, and Barrett will be at first, Adam Hamari at second, Quinn Wolcott at third, Doug Eddings in left, Todd Tichenor in right. Mike Muchlinski will be behind the plate for the opener, with Márquez at first, Adrian Johnson at second, Vic Carapazza at third, Chris Guccione in left, Chris Conroy in right and D.J. Reyburn as a reserve.

