Yankees LF Hicks hurts knee in collision, exits ALDS finale

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks exited Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians after injuring his left knee in a collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera. Hicks was headed to the hospital for an MRI. Both players were chasing Steven Kwan’s shallow pop fly near the left-field line when they banged into each other. The ball fell for a single that put runners at first and second with one out in the third inning. Shaken up, Hicks stayed down for a few moments and was checked by an athletic trainer and New York manager Aaron Boone. Hicks walked around slowly a bit before limping off the field. He was replaced by Marwin Gonzalez. Cabrera appeared to be fine and remained in the game.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.