Yanks’ Cole available in ‘pen for ALDS Game 5, could close

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole could make his first career relief appearance in Game 5 of the AL Division Series against Cleveland, possibly as a closer. New York manager Aaron Boone switched starting pitchers after Monday night’s rainout and said Nestor Cortes will take the mound on three days’ rest in place of Jameson Taillon. If the Yankees advance, Taillon would start the League Championship Series opener at the Houston Astros on Wednesday. Yankees relievers have struggled since midseason, and New York wasted a two-run, ninth-inning lead in the Game 3 loss at Cleveland.

