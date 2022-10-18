Zaha completes Palace comeback in 2-1 win over Wolves

LONDON (AP) — Wilfried Zaha completed Crystal Palace’s recovery by scoring his fifth goal of the season to seal a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton in the Premier League. Palace trailed after a rare goal from Adama Traore in the 31st minute. It equalized barely a minute into the second half through Eberechi Eze’s header before Zaha slotted home the winner in the 70th. It was a second straight home win for Palace, after beating Leeds 2-1, to lift the team into 10th place. Manager-less Wolves stayed just a point and a place above the relegation zone.

