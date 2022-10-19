Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is looking into an incident in which wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to make contact with a female Tennessee fan while coming off the field following Saturday’s loss. A video posted on TikTok showed Burton thrusting his right arm toward the woman’s head as she celebrated the Volunteers’ upset win, after she appeared to dance in front of his path. She could be seen holding her head while looking back at Burton afterward. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said he is aware of the situation and gathering more information.

