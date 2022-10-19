Ballon d’Or winner Benzema scores as Madrid beats Elche 3-0

MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema and referee Jesús Gil Manzano looked at each other and started to laugh. The Ballon d’Or winner couldn’t bear seeing another one of his goals being disallowed. He had already found the net twice but neither had counted because of offside. That third one did, though, and Madrid defeated Elche 3-0 to increase its Spanish league lead after defeating Barcelona in the first “clásico” of the season on Sunday. Madrid opened a six-point lead over its Catalan rival. Barcelona will host seventh-place Villarreal on Thursday. It was the ninth win in 10 matches for defending champion Madrid.

