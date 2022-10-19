Brotherly love? Not so much between Nolas during NLCS

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin and Aaron Nola are each other’s biggest fans. Unless their teams are playing each other. That happens in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series. Aaron will be the starting pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies and one of the batters he’ll face is his 32-year-old brother, San Diego Padres catcher Austin. Aaron, who is 3 1/2 years younger, tagged along to all of Austin’s games when the brothers were growing up in Louisiana. Their dad coached them for years in baseball. A.J. and Stacie Nola will be in the stands at Petco Park rooting for both of their sons. But only one brother will advance to the World Series; the other faces disappointment. The Phillies lead the matchup 1-0 going into Wednesday night’s game at Petco Park in San Diego.

