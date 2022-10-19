Cerebral palsy doing little to slow down determined Duffy

PHOENIX (AP) — Softball player Charlie Duffy is not letting cerebral palsy slow her down. The 15-year-old has continued to play despite more than 20 surgeries and medical procedures, and has become an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy of Arizona. Duffy recently had surgery to rotate and lengthen her femur, along with cutting and lengthening her Achilles tendon. She’s attacked physical therapy enthusiastically, pushing herself to hopefully return to the softball field early next year. Duffy also has documented her progress and pitfalls on social media, hoping to inspire other kids with CP.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.