Bayern, Dortmund, Union Berlin all advance in German Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Bundesliga leader Union Berlin have all safely advanced to the third round of the German Cup. Canadian wing-back Alphonso Davies sealed Bayern’s progress in an ultimately comfortable 5-2 come-from-behind win at Augsburg. Dortmund had to work hard for a 2-0 win at second-division club Hannover. Surprise league leader Union progressed with a 2-0 win over its former second-division bogey team Heidenheim. Last season’s beaten finalist Freiburg advanced to the third round with a late 2-1 win over St. Pauli. Werder Bremen was knocked out after losing in a penalty shootout at Paderborn.

