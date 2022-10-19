Fernandes seals 2-0 Manchester United win against Tottenham

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United arguably produced its most complete performance under Erik ten Hag in a 2-0 win against Tottenham to move within a point of the Premier League’s top four. Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes ensured victory in a game that saw Hugo Lloris produce a string of fine saves to keep the score down. United sits one point behind fourth-place Chelsea and four off Tottenham, who have played a game more.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.