Frankie Montas added to Yankees’ roster for ALCS vs. Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Right-hander Frankie Montas, who missed the AL Division Series with a shoulder injury, has been added to the New York Yankees’ roster for the ALCS against the Houston Astros. Montas hasn’t pitched since Sept. 16 and received a second cortisone injection in his right shoulder three days later. Left-hander Lucas Luetge, who did not pitch in the division series, was kept off the roster to make room for Montas. The Yankees left injured outfielder Aaron Hicks and utilityman Marwin Gonzalez off the roster while adding two rookies: infielder Oswald Peraza and right-hander Greg Weissert. The Astros made one change, replacing outfielder Jake Meyers with right-hander Seth Martinez.

