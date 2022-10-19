Giants’ Jones, Lawrence playing their best in 4th seasons

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence have been linked since being taken in the first round by the New York Giants in the 2019 draft. Not only were they drafted together, they ended up being roommates in training camp and close friends. The two showed flashes in their first three seasons, but there were always questions about whether they would deliver on being first-round picks. They’re delivering this year, much like a lot of the Giants under Brian Daboll. Lawrence has a career-best four sacks and Jones has made key plays in a 5-1 start.

