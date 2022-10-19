Hornets’ Bouknight unconscious, had gun before DWI arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A police report says Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight was found intoxicated and unconscious in a parking lot with his vehicle in drive when he was arrested for DWI. The report also says he was holding a handgun. The report says officers set up a perimeter and attempted to awaken Bouknight through a public address system, blasting airhorns and using lights for approximately an hour. The report says that once Bouknight awakened he refused to comply with commands and appeared confused.

