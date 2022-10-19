Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:32 AM

Injured Bueckers says she’ll spend season as student coach

KTVZ

By PAT EATON-ROBB
AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Injured UConn star Paige Bueckers says she plans to spend this season as a student coach for the sixth-ranked Huskies.  The former national player of the year will miss the entire season with a torn ACL in her left knee.  Bueckers has vowed to return to college as a player next year, rather than declaring for the WNBA draft.  Coach Geno Auriemma said he believes Bueckers can grow as a player this year by sitting in on practices and watching from a coach’s eyes instead of a player’s eyes,

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content