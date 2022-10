Injured Bueckers says she’ll spend season as student coach

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Injured UConn star Paige Bueckers says she plans to spend this season as a student coach for the sixth-ranked Huskies. The former national player of the year will miss the entire season with a torn ACL in her left knee. Bueckers has vowed to return to college as a player next year, rather than declaring for the WNBA draft. Coach Geno Auriemma said he believes Bueckers can grow as a player this year by sitting in on practices and watching from a coach’s eyes instead of a player’s eyes,

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.