LA Country Club gets another US Open and a US Women’s Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Country Club is getting another U.S. Open before it holds its first one. And the women will get their crack at the course on the edge of Beverly Hills. The North course at LACC is hosting its first U.S. Open next June. The USGA says the U.S. Open will return in 2039. The U.S. Women’s Open is coming to LACC in 2032. That gives California premier USGA events in the north at Pebble Beach and in south in LA. Also in Los Angeles is Riviera, which gets the U.S. Women’s Open in 2026 and the Olympics in 2028.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.